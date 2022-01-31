Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Down 3.2%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 58,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,448,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.