Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GL stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

