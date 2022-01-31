Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $230.57 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.14 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average of $284.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

