Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.60

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 7178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $940.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

