Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 133.9% in January

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the December 31st total of 530,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $944.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

