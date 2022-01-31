GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $242.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.30. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

