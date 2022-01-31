GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.23 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88.

