GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

