GeoWealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,473,000 after buying an additional 1,845,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $101.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

