Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 392,532 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $182,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

