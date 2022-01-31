Geode Capital Management LLC Has $192.07 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $192,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

