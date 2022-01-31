Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $155,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 27.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 355.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 116,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

