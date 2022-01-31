Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $178,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

