Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $150,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

