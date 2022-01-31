Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $172,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.