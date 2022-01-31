Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

GMAB stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.