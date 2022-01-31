Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 53.5% in January

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNFT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

