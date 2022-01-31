Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,126 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

