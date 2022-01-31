Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 22,696 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.51% of Mueller Industries worth $129,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $51.27. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

