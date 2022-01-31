Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $79,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Honeywell International by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,205. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.28 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

