Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $71.61 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.90% of AutoNation worth $71,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,295. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

