Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $51.36 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,982 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $51,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,632. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

BATRA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753 over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

