Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.33% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $46,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

