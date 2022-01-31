Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,131 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.45% of Mueller Water Products worth $59,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,895. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.