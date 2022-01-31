Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 38,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL remained flat at $$41.52 during midday trading on Monday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,406. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $56.54.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

