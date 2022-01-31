Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Galecto stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,253. Galecto has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

