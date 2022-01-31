Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.13.

GLPG stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

