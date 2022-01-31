Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.13.
GLPG stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Further Reading: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.