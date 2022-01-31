Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 11,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

