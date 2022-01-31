Gabelli Funds LLC Has $88.93 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $88,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 205,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.