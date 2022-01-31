Gabelli Funds LLC Has $77.90 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $77,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SWX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.94. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

