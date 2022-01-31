Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $115,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $304.80. The company had a trading volume of 209,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,293,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.23.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

