Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 177,859 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.96% of Ferro worth $66,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at $13,481,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at $12,846,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,289. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.