FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

CAS opened at C$13.44 on Monday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

