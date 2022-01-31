FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
