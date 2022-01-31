FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

