FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLGN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.