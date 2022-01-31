Function X Market Capitalization Tops $245.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $245.93 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.19 or 0.99941970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00072633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.38 or 0.00493048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.