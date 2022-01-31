FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

