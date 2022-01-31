FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.62. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

