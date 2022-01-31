Friendz Price Tops $0.0009 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $483,796.63 and approximately $66,392.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00108341 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,536,706 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.