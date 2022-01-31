Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.65.

FCX stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

