Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

