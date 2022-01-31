Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FBHS opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

