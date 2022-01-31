Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,270 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

FTS stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

