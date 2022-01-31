Force Hill Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,032. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

