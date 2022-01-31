Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $10.55 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000. Roku comprises about 2.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,541 shares of company stock valued at $91,314,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $8.74 on Monday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average is $294.56. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

