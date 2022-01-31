Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 396.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

