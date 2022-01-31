Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $181,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,603,000 after buying an additional 197,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after buying an additional 132,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,853. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

