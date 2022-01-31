Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

