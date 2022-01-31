First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.01 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.