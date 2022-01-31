First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $107.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.